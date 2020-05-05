cake
- Pop CultureIce Spice Shows Off A Whole Lot Of Cake On Her 23rd BirthdayThe "Bikini Bottom" hitmaker is in celebration mode to kick off the new year.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsPaul Pierce Gifted Hilarious Stripper CakePaul Pierce's antics was transformed into a birthday cake.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsIggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake In Honor Of New AlbumIggy Azalea and Tory Lanez seem as close as ever.By Rex Provost
- MusicTyler, The Creator Gets A$AP Rocky's Mosh Pit Photo On A CakeTyler, The Creator trolled A$AP Rocky with a cake featuring his viral mosh pit photo.By Cole Blake
- GramKodak Black Mushes Piece Of Cake In Son's Face & People Are UpsetThe rapper intended for the move to be playful, but some viewers called him out for using too much force.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMichael B. Jordan Is Drooling Over Lori Harvey's Birthday CakeMichael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey already have pet names for each other.By Alex Zidel
- NewsStalley & Trippie Redd Talk Money On "Multimillion Dollar Man"Know your worth. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsStalley Continues His 2020 Run With 6-Track "Cake" EPStalley has been a busy man this year.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureQuavo Has Kris Jenner Deliver His Mom A Birthday MessageQuavo buys his mother two Birkin bags for her birthday, also getting Kris Jenner to deliver a personalized message for her.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen Mourns Her Breast Implants Post-Surgery With "RIP" Boob CakeChrissy Teigen said goodbye to her breast implants with a "RIP" boob cake after getting surgery to have them removed.By Lynn S.
- GramIggy Azalea Flaunts Cake In Birthday PicturesIggy Azalea celebrated her birthday with her fans, sharing a picture of her fruit cake on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown Turns 31: Check Out His Dope Birthday CakeChris Brown celebrated his birthday early with his daughter Royalty, who sang him Happy Birthday as he blew out the candles on his cake.By Alex Zidel