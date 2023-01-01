We saw several artists rise in popularity throughout 2022, though none of them had a breakout year quite like Ice Spice. In the late summer, the New Yorker seemingly came out of nowhere with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” track. Since then, her star has only ascended to new heights.

To close out December, the redhead fed her fans one last track, “in ha mood.” It had previously gone viral on TikTok, and though she didn’t share the song on DSPs, it is available for streaming on SoundCloud and YouTube.

In the caption of that upload, Spice teased that her debut project is on the way – hopefully sometime in early 2023. The curvaceous artist’s year is already off to a great start, as she celebrates her 23rd birthday today (January 1).

To commemorate the exciting moment, she posted some salacious snapshots that chiefly find her flaunting her behind for the camera. “Cake day and I got a lot,” her caption reads.

The first photo finds Spice’s cheeks breaking out beneath a black outfit in the mirror. Next, she steps outside to tan her figure in a tiny bikini paired with bright fuzzy slippers. Other additions include tropical beach shots, a video originally uploaded on TikTok, and a beautiful display of rose petals laid out on her bed.

Additionally, the “Bikini Bottom” hitmaker recreated the carousel’s first photo, though this time around she bared far more skin – and booty.

Plenty of friends have dropped by the comment section already to send Spice birthday greetings. “Damn shawty [heart eyes emoji],” Chloe Bailey wrote alongside hers. Rubi Rose, Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, and Lakeyah also left kind words for the Bronx baddie.

Rapper Ice Spice attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Last month, Ice Spice joined Erykah Badu and her daughter for an interview. During their chat, the former made it known that her dream collaborations are Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.

Read more about that here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.