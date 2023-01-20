No matter your opinion of her, Ice Spice’s only getting started. Following an incredible breakout year, the Bronx rapper emerged this week with the release of her debut EP, Like…?. The six-song effort includes previously released singles such as “Bikini Bottom,” “In Ha Mood,” and her 2022 breakout hit, “Munch (Feelin U).”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Rapper Ice Spice attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Released through 10K Projects/Capitol Records, Spice capitalizes on her ability to craft infectious hits and quotable bars. Being that she is the Bronx Baddie, she emphasizes her homegrown vernacular in songs like “Actin A Smoochie,” just like she did “Munch.”

However, it also showcases her versatility, as well. During a recent interview with New York Times, the Bronx rapper explained how she aspired to reach beyond Internet fandom and memes.

“For me personally, I think I have passed that,” she said. “I do want to be a mainstream artist. I want diamond records and plaques and Grammys. So I think in order to get that, you do have to surpass just one subgenre.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Ice Spice and Cardi B attend Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

With RIOTUSA handling the production, Ice Spice drops three unreleased records on the project, such as the highly-anticipated collab with Lil Tjay, “Gangsta Boo.” Unlike her other hits, the collaboration with Lil Tjay locks into the sample-drill sound with an interpolation of Diddy’s “I Need A Girl Part 2.” The two intended to shoot a video for the single this week but Tjay ended up arrested and Spice filmed a visual for “In Ha Mood” instead.

Above all, Ice Spice combats the criticism and continues to feed her hungry fanbase with even more hit records. Check out Ice Spice’s new project, Like..? below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

LIKE…? EP tracklist:

In Ha Mood Princess Diana Gangsta Boo ft. Lil Tjay Actin’ A Smoochie Bikini Bottom Munch (Feelin U)

