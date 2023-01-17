In recent years, no one has had a come-up quite like Ice Spice. Just last summer, it was her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single that turned the world on its head, and now, her “in ha mood” track is having a similar impact on the masses.

While it first started gaining attention thanks to apps like TikTok, the song is now available across all streaming platforms. From the looks of things, we’ll also be getting an accompanying music video in the near future. If the rising rap diva’s past work counts for anything, this one is sure to be equally as lit.

Rapper Ice Spice attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

TMZ obtained footage of the Bronx baddie filming in her borough of the city on Monday (January 16). In the clip, Spice stands on top of a car while rapping along to her bars. Instead of her signature ginger afro, she’s sporting a sleek, straight hairstyle with bangs.

“Like, what? Let’s keep it a buck / Bitches too borin’, got ’em stuck in a rut,” the crowd sings along as the New Yorker dances and flaunts her figure. “Lamborghini roarin’ when I hop out the truck / Pretty bitch like Lauryn with a big ass butt, yup.”

Many eyes were on Spice at the shoot, but the dancers in the crowd are what really kept the energy going. Even in the chilly winter temperatures, they clearly know how to have a great time and enjoy the music.

As it turns out, yesterday’s set was actually for the 23-year-old’s collaboration with Lil Tjay, “Gangsta Boo.” However, the latter is under arrest after law enforcement made contact with him at a traffic stop. It’s been said he was brought in in connection with an “alleged weapons violation.”

At this time, we know that five men were inside the vehicle with four handguns. Fans are presently waiting for more details regarding the situation. With any luck, we’ll see Spice and her colleague on set together in no time.

Lil Tjay was arrested during the filming of a music video with Ice Spice🚨pic.twitter.com/4zkfCe5XGL — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 17, 2023

Are you excited for the “Bikini Bottom” rapper’s upcoming visuals? Sound off in the comments, and check back later for more music updates.

