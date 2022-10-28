Fans of Ice Spice just got an early holiday present. Teased in a TikTok earlier this week, the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” hitmaker just released the newest addition to her music catalog, “Bikini Bottom.”

The name Ice Spice is certainly a recent addition to the rap genre. She started her career in 2021 and found success soon after. In August of this year, she released her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” which not only took off online, but amassed a further reach with a public co-sign from Drake. The track went viral on various social media platforms and quickly cemented the New York artist’s name as a contender in the industry.

That said, the young musician hasn’t been around long enough for us to know if she’s here to stay. While she’s enjoyed attention from major figures such as B-Lovee and Drizzy, for some, the up-and-coming rapper still has to prove that she’s capable of repeating the success she’s had thus far. With the release of her latest single “Bikini Bottom,” the Bronx drill artist might have done just that.

Delivering on the same catchy flow that got fans hooked on “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Spice’s latest track stands tall as a worthy sequel to its predecessor.

How do you feel about the track? Does it compare to her previous number-one hit? Let us know in the comments and check back with HNHH for updates on future song releases.

Quotable Lyrics

If the party not lit, then I’d rather not go (Why would I go?)

If she feelin’ hot, then I make that b***h froze

And I get a b***h tight every time that I post