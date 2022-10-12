Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.

One of the biggest moments of her career so far came earlier this week when fellow Bronx native Cardi B dropped a snippet to her verse on Ice’s groundbreaking record. However, much to her fans disappointment, Cardi opted not to drop the remix version of “Munch” with her verse on it, because “I’m not putting that song out by the way. I like it don’t love it ….just having fun.”

Despite the setback, Ice is still working on building her catalogue and blessing fans with new music. The 22-year old took to her TikTok earlier this week to show off her twerk skills while playing an unreleased track of hers. Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on Spice’s never-before-heard hit. “She’s such a breath of fresh air and unproblematic,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, “This is actually way better than munch.”

The snippet comes on the heels of Ice receiving backlash for her stage presence — or lack thereof — during her performance at Rolling Loud. Reality star Masika was one of the first to publicly bash Spice’s performance, tweeting, ‘m not a hater I want everyone to win I really do… sooooooo can someone please get ice spice some stage presence[,] coaching & breath control training [weary face emoji] please.”

However, fellow rapper, Maliibu Miitch, chimed in and came to the upcoming rapper’s defense. “Ice is a upcoming artist[,] give her time to grow u think her or team knew she was going to blow up like this? Let her enjoy everything she has coming to her… she’ll get there soon!”

Share your thought’s on Ice Spice’s new music below.