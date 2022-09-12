Munch (Feelin U)
- Original ContentIce Spice Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Ice Spice's journey to an impressive net worth in 2024, including her music career, album sales, tours, endorsements, and more.By Jake Skudder
- MusicIce Spice: Age, Real Name, Songs, Ethnicity, Lyrics, Height And MoreExplore the dynamic artist Ice Spice and discover her age in 2023, real name, songs, ethnicity, lyrics and height.By Jake Skudder
- MusicIce Spice Reveals There's An Unheard "Munch" Remix Featuring Central CeeIce Spice says she'll "probably leak it" at some point.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicIce Spice Performs "Munch (Feelin' U)," "Princess Diana," & More At 2023 BET AwardsIce Spice took over the BET Awards on Sunday night with a performance of "Munch (Feelin' U)," "Princess Diana," and more.By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Spice Poses With Gold Plaque For "Munch"Ice Spice shared a picture of her gold plaque for "Munch" on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Spice Says She Started "A New Lane"Ice Spice is featured on the latest cover of Paper Magazine.By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Spice Says People Now Ask Her To Buy Them HousesShe's signed a record deal, released her EP, and has a hit track under her belt. It was only a matter of time before people asked for favors.By Erika Marie
- MixtapesIce Spice Releases "Like...?" EPIce Spice delivers a new six-song EP, "Like...?" featuring "Munch (Feelin U)," "Bikini Bottom," and her highly-anticipated collab with Lil Tjay.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Fans Are Disappointed After He Previews Ice Spice's "Munch" RemixFans are not feeling Meek Mill's recent snippet remixing Ice Spice's "Munch."By Aron A.
- MusicIce Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureCardi B Teases "Munch" RemixCardi is back working with up-and-coming female artists.By Lawrencia Grose
- GramIce Spice Reacts To Alleged Sex Tape LeakThe Bronx rapper is not happy about the rumors. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureIce Spice Performs At Rolling Loud New York, Twitter ReactsSocial media users believe Ice wasn't appropriately trained before hitting the stage.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Co-Signs Ice Spice: "I Like That Song, And I Like Her"The 42-year-old sang the Bronx baddie's "Munch (Feelin' U)" track on his podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- GramIce Spice Calls "Cap" On Promoter Who Says She Canceled Over Increased Booking FeeHe claimed she bailed on an appearance because her team feels "that she's a much bigger artist than she was" when she booked the show.By Erika Marie