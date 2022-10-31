Meek Mill Fans Are Disappointed After He Previews Ice Spice’s “Munch” Remix
Fans are not feeling Meek Mill’s recent snippet remixing Ice Spice’s “Munch.”
Over the past year, Meek Mill’s undergone some significant changes in his career. Expensive Pain didn’t leave up to the success of his post-prison project, Championships — commercially or critically. At the same time, he’s expressed his disdain with his working relationship with Atlantic Records.
In response to his label troubles, the rapper vowed to take an independent route with his upcoming releases. He revealed that he had plans to drop a slew of mixtapes in the coming future and he’s teased tons of new music in recent times. Unfortunately, some of the music he’s previewed has been hit or miss.
Over the weekend, Meek Mill previewed a remix to Ice Spice’s viral hit record, “Munch,” but it doesn’t seem like the masses are feeling it. The rapper spun the record while emulating Spice’s flow. However, people weren’t receptive to it. Meek faced plenty of criticism for trying to add a male perspective to “Munch” in his mid-30s, while others simply felt that it was a horrendous attempt to jump on the song’s hype.
“meek mill’s munch remix is the funniest thing i’ve heard in a minute,” one user wrote.
“Meek Mill previewed so many fire snippets on Instagram that never came out throughout his career but he wanna drop the remix to Munch,” another said.
Even though Meek Mill might be getting dragged for his remix of “Munch,” the rapper’s teased a few other records in recent times that have fans excited. Following Jay’s shout out on “GOD DID,” Meek hinted at a freestyle over the record. He also hinted at a new song with Moneybagg Yo coming soon.
Meek hasn’t announced a release date for his “Munch” remix, though he hinted that it would be dropping sometime soon. Given the recent response, maybe it might be better to return to the drawing board for this one.
Check out the responses below.