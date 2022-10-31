Over the past year, Meek Mill’s undergone some significant changes in his career. Expensive Pain didn’t leave up to the success of his post-prison project, Championships — commercially or critically. At the same time, he’s expressed his disdain with his working relationship with Atlantic Records.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Meek Mill attends Michael Rubin’s 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

In response to his label troubles, the rapper vowed to take an independent route with his upcoming releases. He revealed that he had plans to drop a slew of mixtapes in the coming future and he’s teased tons of new music in recent times. Unfortunately, some of the music he’s previewed has been hit or miss.

Over the weekend, Meek Mill previewed a remix to Ice Spice’s viral hit record, “Munch,” but it doesn’t seem like the masses are feeling it. The rapper spun the record while emulating Spice’s flow. However, people weren’t receptive to it. Meek faced plenty of criticism for trying to add a male perspective to “Munch” in his mid-30s, while others simply felt that it was a horrendous attempt to jump on the song’s hype.

Meek Mill remixed Ice Spice’s hit single “Munch”🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/4CpijRj2pv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 30, 2022

“meek mill’s munch remix is the funniest thing i’ve heard in a minute,” one user wrote.

meek mill’s munch remix is the funniest thing i’ve heard in a minute 💀😭 — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) October 30, 2022

“Meek Mill previewed so many fire snippets on Instagram that never came out throughout his career but he wanna drop the remix to Munch,” another said.

Meek Mill previewed so many fire snippets on Instagram that never came out throughout his career but he wanna drop the remix to Munch. — Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 30, 2022

Even though Meek Mill might be getting dragged for his remix of “Munch,” the rapper’s teased a few other records in recent times that have fans excited. Following Jay’s shout out on “GOD DID,” Meek hinted at a freestyle over the record. He also hinted at a new song with Moneybagg Yo coming soon.

Meek hasn’t announced a release date for his “Munch” remix, though he hinted that it would be dropping sometime soon. Given the recent response, maybe it might be better to return to the drawing board for this one.

Check out the responses below.

Meek mill really booked a studio session, recorded a munch remix, exported the track, and dropped a sassy ass snippet of it at the ripe old age of 39 years old.

The yes man ain’t doing nothing for ya today my boi https://t.co/XNfYBXjsQr — JustRo (@imsaiyanjustro) October 30, 2022

No way Meek Mill remixed "Munch" and thought it was fly. This seems like more of a Lil Uzi type of swag.pic.twitter.com/icofp8hjlf — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) October 30, 2022

I never thought the day would come… but I’m officially a meek mill HATER. I used to love that nigga music but after that munch remix…I’m no longer a fan of him. It’s been a tough past couple of years as a meek fan but I can no longer defend this nigga in the gc — I’m HIM Jong UN (@miah2timez) October 30, 2022

meek mill is not human pic.twitter.com/WaDGT08fHQ — Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) October 30, 2022

this nigga meek mill not real pic.twitter.com/MuJdzwN2b3 — Abdi 👽 (@Abdiysl20) October 30, 2022

And that grown man was Meek Mill https://t.co/Hh2jJ2Wwbc — 🖕🏾 (@justbetalking) October 30, 2022