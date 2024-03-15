Cardi B Reveals Why She Scrapped Her Remix Of Ice Spice's "Munch"

Cardi B is known to hop on remixes of some of the hottest current songs, but according to her, things don't always work out. In the past, Cardi has lent verses to the likes of Blueface, Latto, and more. She even joined forces with SZA for a remix of Flo Milli's viral hit "Never Lose Me," which the latter just unveiled today.

During a recent interview, the femcee explained how she previously recorded a verse for Ice Spice, which she ultimately decided not to release. She says that it never had anything to do with the song itself, the Bronx-born baddie's "Munch (Feelin' U)." Instead, Cardi admits that she wasn't a fan of how she sounded, and thought it'd be better for everyone involved if she scrapped the verse.

Cardi B Didn't Like How Her Verse Sounded

"I did do like a thing for Ice Spice but I just did not like how I sound," she began. "No, I love the record, I did not like how I sound." Cardi continued, also noting how keeping up with a drill beat is no easy task. "You know, being on a drill beat is not as easy [as it looks]," she said, laughing. "They're gonna drag me, and they're gonna drag the song bad... I just felt like it was not giving. I was like, 'I don't even want to do this to this girl.' Like, the record's already great, I don't want to f*ck it up."

The verse, which has since been made public, has listeners split. While some agree that it's not the hitmaker's best work, others think she killed it. What do you think of Cardi B claiming she didn't like the way she sounded on her scrapped "Munch" verse? How do you think she sounded? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

