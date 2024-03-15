Cardi B Drops New Single To Lackluster Reviews

Cardi B is someone who has ascended to one of the biggest names in rap. However, she has done so with only one album to show for it. Overall, Invasion Of Privacy was her 2018 debut and it was a massive success. There were numerous hits on this project and fans have been waiting for a follow-up. Although she has come out with a plethora of big singles, a new album still eludes her. Well, it appears as though an album could be coming this year, as Cardi has started off the year with two singles.

Just a few weeks ago, she dropped off the "Like WHat (Freestyle)." Overall, it was a song that went over well and fans were hopeful for whatever else was in store. Today, Cardi decided to drop off even more new music with the track "Enough (Miami)." The music video for the song is provocative, and as per usual, Cardi comes through with some aggressive-sounding bars. However, it seems like not everyone is feeling this effort. In fact, some feel as though Cardi is getting complacent in her raps.

Cardi B Releases "Enough (Miami)"

In the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, there was all sorts of discussion about how underwhelming this new cut is. "Cardi.. you was right. The album is NOT ready," one person wrote. "This sound so 2018 ... Cardi hang it up," said another. Many of the comments were similar to this, with one commenter noting "She will give you a good visual, but never will give you bars." After a disappointing rollout with "Bongos," it seems like Cardi is at a crossroads. Whether or not she can get back to critical acclaim, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of the new Cardi B song, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that it was disappointing? Or did you love it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

