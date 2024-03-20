Cardi B Flaunts Her Curves In Revealing Dress While Celebrating New Single: Watch

Overall, Cardi B is one of the biggest female artists in the world right now. Although the odds were stacked against her, she was able to break through and become a superstar. Unfortunately for her fans, it has been a very long time since she has given us an album. Of course, her last album came all the way back in 2018 with Invasion Of Privacy. Since that time, she has released a plethora of singles. However, none of these singles have come with a real album announcement. It has been a frustrating thing to watch, although some reprieve could be coming soon.

A few weeks ago, Cardi B dropped the "Like That (Freestyle)." Subsequently, she came through with "Enough (Miami)." With two singles dropping back-to-back, it seems clear to a lot of people that she is in album mode. An official announcement has not been made, but the anticipation is definitely growing. With that being said, Cardi has been enjoying herself as of late. Case in point, her latest video which can be seen below. In this video, Cardi vibes to her new song, all while flaunting her curves in a revealing yellow and orange dress.

Cardi B Is On A Run

Cardi does appear to be in full album rollout mode. We just hope that some sort of official announcement comes sooner rather than later at this point. Either way, we have some new Cardi singles to listen to, and that is something to celebrate. If Cardi is happy, why shouldn't we be happy too?

Let us know what you think of the latest Cardi B track, in the comments section down below. Do you think this is a hit? Are you excited for a new album? What are your expectations after a six-year wait?

