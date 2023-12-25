Cardi B & Offset Reunite For Christmas

Cardi B and Offset have briefly reunited for Christmas. The move appears to have been made in order to minimize the disruption to their children's holiday. In a collection of videos posted to Instagram, Cardi showed off her kids opening their various presents. However, fans quickly noticed that Offset was also present, helping Wave open some of his gifts.

However, this comes just days after Cardi was up in the club yelling "f-ck my baby daddy" for all to hear. It's clear that the recently-split couple are only doing this for the sake of their kids and that they have no reconciled. Their breakup remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Meanwhile, Cardi's aforementioned club outing led Charleston White to declare that he no longer wants to date the rapper. "I don't like Cardi B no more. She out in the club saying 'f-ck her baby daddy'. First all, that not her baby daddy, that her husband. That b-tch stupid. Why would a woman who be wronged by her husband go be wrong? She was dignified when they were together, why can't she be dignified now? You're somebody. Why you want to go back and be a ratchet, raggedy a-- b-tch and a h-e?" White said to his wife.

The reversal of interest comes after White initially expressed a lot of interest in dating Cardi after news of her split from Offset first emerged. "I f-ck with the Migos. But I sure would like to go on a date with Cardi B. She's fair game now. Why shouldn't I go on a date with Cardi B? Cardi B can I take you out? Listen, we can do a Metaverse date. You go to a restaurant, I go to a restaurant. I used to want twelve gold teeth for Christmas, but I don't want twelve gold teeth no more. I want a three-hour conversation with Cardi B," White said.

