Nicki Minaj & Cardi B's Blonde Battle Continues, Latter Shops At Balenciaga On Mystery Admirers Dime

Nearly every femcee standing centre stage in the rap game right now has collaborated with the fashion world in some capacity. However, few of them are making bold statements with their outfits the way Cardi B has since her come-up. Interestingly, her "MotorSport" collaborator Nicki Minaj seems to think the New Yorker is taking one too many pages from her book. For her latest transformation, Bardi swapped out her signature jet black hair for a long, platinum blonde wig, which she paired with a stunning white fur coat to film a clip for Instagram earlier this weekend.

Before long, the Barbz and even Minaj pointed out that the Queen of Rap previously stepped out in a similar style. "B**ches Jackin. I'm still Queenin," she wrote in her caption on Saturday (December 23). In both photos, the mother of one's hair sits in a shoulder-length 613 style, bringing out the golden tones in her complexion more than usual. Of course, Nicki isn't the first lyricist to style herself like this either, but her fans seem to enjoy stressing Cardi out by drawing comparisons between the two women.

Nicki Minaj Appears to Address Cardi B Copycat Discourse

The "Bodak Yellow" lyricist addressed the situation in a rant yesterday, making it clear that the fur coat is an "archive" piece she's had in her closet for ages. While she sounded upset at the time, it seems a trip to the Balenciaga store was all it took to adjust Cardi's attitude.

Hustlers Star Unbothered By the Drama After Designer Shopping Spree

"I'm not going to lie to you, when I got to the Balenciaga store, there was some items picked up," Cardi B told her bestie from off camera. "Somebody knew I was going [shopping there]," she added, noting that besides the pre-selected gifts, they also left their card on file for her to purchase whatever she wanted. Who do you think the rap diva's mystery sugar daddy is? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

