Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Sit Front Row At Balenciaga As Celebs Face Backlash For Supporting Embattled Brand

Cardi B was also in attendance, making her runway debut in a bold blue coat.

BYHayley Hynes
Tidal X Collegrove 2 Chainz &amp; Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have been everywhere together lately. From the rollout of their long-awaited ColleGrove 2 LP to this weekend's Balenciaga runway, we've been seeing (and hearing) plenty of the pair, and we're certainly not mad about it. On Saturday (December 2), an abundance of our favourite stars were in Los Angeles for the Fall 24 runway presentation, including Sexyy Red, Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Salma Hayek, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Holding things down for the gentleman in the vicinity were the "Bandz A Make Her Dance" collaborators, who had the opportunity to sit in the front row.

From their prestigious spot, Chainz and Weezy were able to cheer on Cardi B as she made her runway debut. While seeing new fashion is always exciting, many social media users were shocked to see Balenciaga getting so much public support after being cancelled for endangering children just months ago. The brand released a campaign photographing underage people holding BDSM-clad teddy bears, much to the public's shock and disgust. In the time afterward, it seemed as though the foreign company was done for good, but obviously, the opposite is true. As per usual, people have plenty to say about this, and they're not holding back.

Balenciaga's Runway Presentation Brings Out Big Names

"'Protect our children,' also catch me wearing this new Balenciaga drip," one Instagram user wrote under @theshaderoom's post. "These celebrities don't stand on s**t, especially when it comes to luxury brands." Another brought Diddy's name into the chat, writing, "Black people will cancel Sean John but will support white labels that hate them.

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions to our favourite celebrities showing out at the latest Balenciaga show. Do you think it's time for people to stand on business when it comes to cancelling fashion brands? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

