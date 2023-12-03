Sexyy Red & Kim Kardashian Link Up For "Joint Slay" At Balenciaga Event

Sexyy Red and Kim Kardashian linked up at for an unusual meeting of the cultures as both women attended a Balenciaga event in Los Angeles. Red, sporting a little pair of horns alongside her signature button-up crop attire, dubbed the meeting a "joint slay". Furthermore, Red also referred to Kardashian as "my gurl". The meeting was also captured by Interview Magazine. Kardashian recently interviewed NBA MVP candidate and SKIMS model Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the outlet. The two women appeared extremely excited to see one another, and were seen happily chatting as they entered the event.

It's been a massive year for both women. Kardashian took her personal brands to new heights, eventually earning a GQ Man of the Year nod. Furthermore, her TV outings, namely Season 4 of The Kardashians, kept her family's name amongst the cultural zeitgeist. Meanwhile, 2023 was Red's true musical breakout. Love her or hate her, she earned her place amongst the year's most-talked-about artists. Furthermore, the number of bona fide stars featured on Hottest Hood Princess showed the world that Red is a person people want to work with.

Meanwhile, Red was twerking like the best of them as she celebrated the release of the deluxe version of Hottest Hood Princess. Red was turned all the way up at a release party, letting her booty shake like jello. Furthermore, Red's impressive moves also showed that pregnancy isn't slowing her down when comes to getting down.

The 30-minute addition to Red's breakout album is stacked with talent. New arrivals to the album include Chief Keef, G Herbo, Sukihana, and Summer Walker. It's an unapologetically NSFW addition to an already unapologetically NSFW album. However, at its heart, it's clear that Red is in her element and having fun with the music she produces. The energy goes a long to help overcome the sometimes generic beats pulled straight out of the mid-2000s club scene.

