Kim Kardashian Faces Greenpeace Backlash Over Latest SKIMS Promo

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash from Greenpeace UK after referencing climate change in the latest promotional video for her SKIMS brand. While promoting the brand’s nipple bra, she joked that the item will be more helpful as the planet’s climate warms.

“Using melting glaciers and rising sea levels as a punchline to improve your profit margins makes a mockery of an issue that is devastating millions of people’s lives,” Greenpeace wrote in response on Instagram. “We desperately need global icons like Kim to champion the fight against climate change. Sadly, this isn’t what’s happening here. Kim’s new advert perpetuates the harmful profit-driven system accelerating the climate crisis, and diverts attention away from more impactful actions, like the UN Global Plastics Treaty, which offer a real chance for systemic change.”

Read More: Kim Kardashian’s Skims Brand Is Reportedly Worth $4 Billion

Kim Kardashian Promotes SKIMS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Kim Kardashian visits the Skims Summer Pop-Up Shop in the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS)

As for the SKIMS video, Kim said: “The Earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skill set to do their part. That’s why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold.”

It's not the first time Kardashian has faced backlash regarding the environment. Activists previously complained about the frequency by which she travels via private jet. In response, Kardashian defended herself during a discussion with Interview Magazine. “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” she said. “But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Kim Kardashian on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Shares Fan’s TikTok About Her SKIMS Bodysuit Saving Her Life After A Shooting

[Via]