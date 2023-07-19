Kim Kardashian’s Skims Brand Is Reportedly Worth $4 Billion

Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest reality TV show moguls of all time. Of course, Keeping Up With The Kardashians was a huge hit from the late 2000s to the early 2020s. However, the show has now gone to Hulu and is simply called The Kardashians. Overall, it remains a huge franchise, and there is a lot of fanfare surrounding it, which makes sense when you consider all of the famous people who have been in and around the family.

Additionally, Kim Kardashian does more than just reality tv. She is also the founder of Skims. This is a clothing brand that specialized in shapewear and various other garments. It has proven to be a fan favorite over the years, and it continues to sell out its numerous collections. According to TMZ, this success has translated into a pretty massive evaluation. As the outlet reports, Kim K’s Skims empire has now grown to $4 billion.

Kim Kardashian Continues To Grow Her Business

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Kim Kardashian visits the Skims Summer Pop-Up Shop in the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS)

Just a few years ago, Skims was worthy $1.6 billion before doubling that mark in 2022. Additionally, TMZ is reporting a sales increase of 50 percent for 2023. The brand brought in net sales of $500 million back in 2022. This number will likely hit $750 million in 2023, which is astronomical. No matter your feelings on Kim and her empire, you have to admit that this is very impressive.

Clearly, Kim Kardashian and her name still carry a lot of weight in 2023. The mogul has proven to be a fantastic businesswoman, and we expect Skims to continue growing at a rapid pace throughout the decade. Let us know your thoughts on Skims, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for updates from the pop culture world and beyond.

