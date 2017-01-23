climate change
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Faces Greenpeace Backlash Over Latest SKIMS PromoClimate activists are not happy with Kim Kardashian.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureOlivia Wilde's Taylor Swift Subtweet Blasted For HypocrisyNeither Wilde nor Swift has the best record on environmentally-friendly travel.By Ben Mock
- CrimeGreta Thunberg Carried Away By German Police During ProtestAuthorities detained Greta Thunberg during a protest in Germany. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureGreta Thunberg Claps Back At Andrew Tate On TwitterThe former boxer flexed his car collection to the climate activist in a tweet. Thunberg has since responded in a humorous way.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureDrake Criticized For His Fourteen-Minute Flights On Private JetPeople aren't happy with Drake's multiple flights between Toronto and Hamilton.By Rex Provost
- MusicDrake's Partners With Environmentally-Friendly Start-Up To Reduce Carbon FootprintDrake's new partnership with Aspiration aims to offset his carbon footprint. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Dicky Donates $800K In Climate Change & COVID-19 ReliefLil Dicky celebrates the one year anniversary of "Earth" by donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to prevent climate change. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyJeff Bezos Launches $10 Billion Climate Change FundJeff Bezos is putting $10 billion up in the name of climate change. By Dominiq R.
- SocietyAntarctica Reaches 65 Degrees, Warmest Temperature Its Ever SeenIt was warmer in Antarctica than it was in New York on Thursday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoaquin Phoenix Detained At Jane Fonda's Climate Protest Following Golden Globes WinJoaquin is joining the fight.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism For Not Donating To Australian Wildfire ReliefNothing gets her more heated!By Noah C
- RandomMeat Loaf Calls Greta Thunberg "Brainwashed" And Himself A "Sex God"Meat Loaf made some wild statements in a new interview.By Cole Blake
- TechScientists Are Sending Cannabis To Space Aboard SpaceXWeed in space?By Cole Blake
- SportsClimate Change Activists Delay Yale-Harvard Matchup With Halftime ProtestActivists stormed the field at halftime.By Milca P.
- SocietyApple-Sized Hail Rains Down In Italy: Watch The Crazy FootageYou've never seen anything like this.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersNike CEO Outlines Plan To Become More Sustainable Amid Climate ChangeMark Parker sets goal to source 100% renewable energy.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyJaden Smith Gets A Shout Out From His Idol, Al GoreAl Gore shows Jaden some love.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentMiss America 2018 Cara Mund Makes History, Criticizes Donald TrumpThe President took center stage at a competition he used to run.By Matt F
- TVDesiigner Is Schooled On Climate Change In Episode 1 Of "Bill Nye Saves The World"Using his native language, Desiigner reacts to learning about the horrors of climate change. By Angus Walker
- LifeWatch The Trailer For "An Inconvenient Sequel," Al Gore's New Climate Change MovieAl Gore is back to save the planet.By hnhh
- SocietyBernie Sanders And Bill Nye Team Up To Deliver Urgent Message To Donald TrumpBernie Sanders and Bill Nye The Science Guy are ready to take on the Republicans.By hnhh
- ViralActivist Walking Barefoot Across America Fatally Struck By SUVLet's hope Mark Baumer's protest against climate change has not died in vain.By hnhh