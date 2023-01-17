German police carried Greta Thunberg out during a protest against the expansion of a coal mine. Per The Guardian, police detained several protesters, including Thunberg during the protest.

Police said Thunberg sat by the edge of the Garzweiler 2 mine. The location of the protest is roughly five miles away from Lützerath, the village undergoing destruction for the coalmine expansion.

17 January 2023, North Rhine-Westphalia, Erkelenz: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg sits during a demonstration by climate activists and coal opponents on the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine. Activists and coal opponents continued their protests at several locations in North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday after the evacuation of Lützerath. Photo: Christoph Reichwein/dpa (Photo by Christoph Reichwein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

“Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge,” a spokesperson for Aachen police said. “However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity.”

Police detained Thunberg and led her to a vehicle, where she sat alone.

Thunberg joined the protest on Friday. However, police managed to get the majority of protesters out of the building over the last few days. The famed environmental activist was among the few who continued to protest until Tuesday.

Thunberg’s detainment comes a few short weeks after her online spat with Andrew Tate. The controversial media personality attempted to antagonize Thunberg by flaunting his numerous supercars. The back-and-forth is what many believe led to his arrest.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” he wrote.

ERKELENZ, GERMANY – JANUARY 17: Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration against the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine near the village of Luetzerath on January 17, 2023 in Erkelenz, Germany. The demonstrators were held by police for hours before they had to go through identity check and were put in a bus. (Photo by Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images)

He later shared a video response to her clapback where he opened a box of pizza from a Romanian franchise. Following his arrest, many believed that Romanian authorities confirmed his location through his video response.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Greta Thunberg’s recent brush with German police.