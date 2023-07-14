Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg have one of the oddest but also most notorious Twitter beefs of all time. Of course, the matchup between a misogynist and wealth-driven podcaster and a young female climate activist from Sweden isn’t entirely surprising, but no one expected the timing to be so perfect. Moreover, when the two started going back and forth online, authorities in Romania arrested Tate on accusations of human trafficking just days later. Since his release, things kept relatively quiet on that end, but it was only a matter of time before we got back to some trolling online. Furthermore, the media personality just posted a comical picture of Thunberg flipping some birds at a European Union vote with a kind of funny caption.

“You are burning in the fiery pits of hell when a small demon crawls out from under a rock to observe your suffering,” Andrew Tate wrote on Twitter. It’s a bit of a bizarre quote, but just as dramatic and campily self-serious as you’d expect from him. Now that he’s free to speak his mind, pop out at media appearances, and push his brand with more of an iron fist, Tate’s reappearance in pop culture ranges from stomach-churning to comical, for better or worse. This time, though, it’s just a funny picture with an obviously biased slant that gets a chuckle more than it does indignation.

Andrew Tate Verses Greta Thunberg Twitter Rematch Begins

On that note, Andrew Tate wasted no time in giving his usually out-of-nowhere takes on a variety of pop culture happenings involving masculinity. A big one came during his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, which sounds like a recipe for a dumpster fire of views and controversies. He blasted the Adam 22 and Lena The Plug situation, one that you may regret looking up if you’re not aware of it already. To no one’s surprise, he considers it a horrible slight against masculinity and the male-female dynamic and all those other talking points.

Meanwhile, he also criticized Drake for wearing nail polish. No one asked, but hey, that’s what Tate loves to do. We’ll see his Twitter arch nemesis has anything to say about his recent tweet, or if she continues to focus on things much more important than his ego. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for more big news surrounding Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg.

