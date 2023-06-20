Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romania, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian citizens, on charges of human trafficking, rape, and setting up a criminal gang. The charges stem from a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women. Authorities have also charged Andrew Tate, specifically, with raping one of the victims.

The Tate brothers will appear at a Bucharest Court Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM, local time (4:00 AM, ET). Prosecutors argue the two seduced their victims by tricking them into thinking they wanted a relationship or marriage. The Tate brothers’ legal team said in a statement that it “will embrace the opportunity to fight in court and present arguments and evidence” to prove their innocence, according to CNN affiliate Antena3.

Andrew Tate In Romania

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew. Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania’s anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), after a digital investigation of devices, where his presence was required, in Bucharest. Romania on January 25, 2023. (Photo by MIHAI BARBU / AFP) (Photo by MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty Images)

The team adds that now “the referral of the case to the Bucharest Court, the judge will set a hearing in which he will either communicate the indictment to the defenders chosen by Andrew and Tristan Tate or set a deadline for communicating the indictment by post. At the same hearing, the judge will discuss whether a preventive measure against the defendants is necessary.”

The statement continues: “Our main objective will be to establish the truth and ensure a fair and impartial legal approach by presenting evidence and proof relevant to the case. The referral of the case for trial will allow us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently gathered and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly be essential in exonerating the defendants.”

Tate has been a controversial figure online, with several social media platforms banning him for his behavior. He previously stated that women should “bear some responsibility” for being the victims of sexual assault, among other polarizing comments.

