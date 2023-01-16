Andrew Tate’s arrest shook the world last month, which came on charges of human trafficking and kidnapping. Moreover, Romanian police recently seized Andrew Tate’s highly valued assets, including luxury cars and watches, at his Bucharest property in Romania. As part of the investigation against him, authorities confiscated a $3.9 million collection of vehicles and jewelry.

Furthermore, the 36-year-old British-American influencer grew notoriety for his lavish lifestyle and misogynistic views. Officials detained him in Bucharest and also charged him with rape and running an organized crime ring. His brother and two other Romanian citizens also face said accusations. While the news shocked many, it’s not entirely surprising given Tate would often brag about his abhorrent behavior.

Moreover, the confiscated assets consist of 15 sport cars and 14 pricey watches, which Romanian police seized on Saturday (January 14). The Romanian Asset Recovery and Management Agency provided said information in a press release. Also, the found cash in several currencies, which brings the total value of the assets up to 18 million lei ($3.9 million).

Even though the official report did not name Tate, pictures from Associated Press and Reuters match the blue Rolls-Royce in Bucharest with the one in the government statement. Also, authorities towed away a BMW, Aston Martin, and Porsche with license plates reading “T8.” Moreover, the residence itself displays the name “Tate” with a lit-up sign.

Meanwhile, a judge upheld an extension of the influencer’s arrest from 24 hours to 30 days on Tuesday (January 10). Afterwards, Tate failed to appeal the seizure of his assets according to an AP report. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, identified six victims in Tate’s original arrest report. According to their statement, Tate’s gang seduced women with romanticism and then physically hurt and mentally coerced them. Moreover, perpetrators kept them under surveillance and forced them to “perform pornographic demonstrations.” The criminals sexually assaulted at least one woman on two separate occasions, according to the report.

Anyone who believes I am a human trafficker may as well go and take their 10th vaccine.



There are 0 victims, 0 proof of any crime in our case file.



They have arrested me to "look" for evidence,



Which they will not find because it doesn't exist. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 15, 2023

