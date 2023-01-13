Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are currently being held in Romania on human trafficking charges. For those of you who may not know, the Tate brothers rose to prominence throughout 2022. It felt like a coordinated effort to promote their online school, Hustler’s University. Furthermore, the two became popular for their misogynistic takes on women. Overall, their popularity was a poor reflection of the state of humanity.

Having said that, the Tates would frequently brag about how they treated women. On a few occasions, Andrew Tate even was seen on camera talking about having sex with 16-year-olds. Additionally, his old website details how he used to recruit women for his cam girl operation.

Andrew Tate (L) and Tristan Tate leave the Bucharest Court of Appeal after the hearing on their appeal to the decision of arrest for 30 days, on January 10, 2023 in Bucharest, Romania. British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate and brother Tristan Tate attend the hearing on their appeal against pre-trial detention for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal organisation. (Photo by Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)

Andrew Tate Audio

Now, some new alleged audio of Tate has hit the internet. This all stems from a Vice News expose of the social media star. Below, you will find some audio messages that Tate allegedly sent a woman he met in the UK back in 2013. The woman accused Tate of rape, however, she wasn’t believed at first. Eventually, the case was looked at in 2019, although authorities said there was an ounce of doubt and that conviction couldn’t be pursued.

In this audio, Andrew Tate can be heard bragging to the woman about raping her. The audio is quite disturbing as Tate says things like “the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it.” Subsequently, he calls himself “one of the most dangerous men on the planet.” There are also some text messages in which he says “I love raping you.”

Overall, this is yet another massive allegation against Tate. If you may remember, the original allegation from the woman above is what ultimately got him kicked off of Big Brother in the UK. However, as we stated, he was never punished for the alleged crime.

Now, the Tates will be carrying out another 30 days in a Romanian prison. From there, it remains to be seen what the next steps will be. Either way, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the updates.

