The explosive case developing against Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan has become a worldwide phenomenon. The brothers were arrested last month in Romania after authorities claimed they were leading an organized crime operation. It is alleged that the Tates coerced women into believing they were dating before forcing them to create pornographic content for their online channel.

Andrew Tate established himself as a self-described misogynist social media influencer. Following his arrest, an audio clip of Tate telling a woman he “loved” sexually assaulting her was released. In an interview with the BBC, Tate’s head of security, Bogdan Stancu, said he only witnessed his boss ask for women to leave, not stay.

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (3rd R) and his brother Tristan Tate (2nd R) arrive handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on January 10, 2023 for a court hearing on their appeal against pre-trial detention for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Stancu, he saw more than 100 women visit the Tates’ home within his two-year employment. He claims he was even advised to “physically remove women from the Tate house,” reports the BBC. However, “no force was ever used.”

The security guard further stated that the way Andrew Tate presents himself to the public doesn’t match how he is behind closed doors.

“Some of the girls misunderstood the reality and believed [they would] be his next wife,” said Stancu. “When they realized the reality, it’s easy to transform from a friend into an enemy, and make a statement to the police.”

While this seems to align with the police’s assertations that Tate coerced the women, Stancu remained dedicated to his employer.

“I never doubt Andrew,” he also said. Stancu called the accusers “young and stupid.”

Police transport a Luxury car on a platform out from the site of “The Hustlers University” belonging to controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother in Bucharest on January 14, 2022. – The British-US citizen, his younger brother and two Romanian women are under investigation for allegedly coercing women into “forced labour… and pornographic acts” for “substantial financial benefits”. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Additionally, Stancu claimed that Tate was constantly worried about someone coming after him. He was asked if it was all paranoia.

“I would not say ‘paranoid’ but something similar, maybe,” Stancu answered. “He wanted to have a normal life and couldn’t – maybe it’s normal to be a little bit more paranoid.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that $4 million in cash, cars, jewelry, and other assets were seized by authorities.

