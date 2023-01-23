He’s currently incarcerated alongside his brother Tristan, but that hasn’t stopped Andrew Tate from communicating with the masses. The controversial social media influencer is accused of running an organized crime ring related to human trafficking. Tate was arrested at his home in Romania after detectives claimed six women were being held against their will and forced to partake in pornographic videos.

The brothers have denied the accusations as the investigation presses forward. Additionally, millions in cars, cash, and jewelry were seized from their property. Andrew has reportedly sent a letter to his dedicated fanbase.

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 21: In this photo illustration a man looks at his phone displaying the social media Twitter page for Andrew Tate, on January 21, 2023 in Bath, England. British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are currently detained in Romania for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal organisation. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

In the message, Tate comments on his living conditions, noting that his prison cell is “bugged.” The New York Post also shared excerpts of Tate’s email.

“They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light,” he further wrote. “Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night.”

“When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful,” the self-proclaimed misogynist also said.

Police transport a Luxury car on a platform out from the site of “The Hustlers University” belonging to controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother in Bucharest on January 14, 2022. – The British-US citizen, his younger brother and two Romanian women are under investigation for allegedly coercing women into “forced labour… and pornographic acts” for “substantial financial benefits”. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the controversy, Tate’s followers have stood by his side. This includes a security guard who worked for the controversial brothers. The guard called trafficking accusers “young and stupid” while telling reporters he never witnessed anyone being held hostage.

Andrew Tate will remain incarcerated until February 27.

