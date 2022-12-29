Tristan Tate
- CrimeAndrew Tate & Brother Tristan Arrested On Sexual Aggression Charges Amid Alleged Plot To Flee RomaniaThe brothers are immensely controversial.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate & Brother Tristan Reflect On Release From House ArrestThe two are very happy to celebrate their release and blast haters waiting on a full trial while doing so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate's Human Trafficking Charges ExpandedAnother victim was added to the case, and authorities are now investigating allegations of human trafficking in continued form rather than separate incidents.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeAndrew Tate To Remain In Jail For 30 More Days: DetailsThis is the Tate brothers' third extension.By Diya Singhvi
- GossipAndrew Tate's Security Calls Accusers "Young & Stupid"He stands by Tate and says he was only ever asked to remove women from the compound, not force them to stay.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAndrew Tate Reportedly Bragged About Raping A Woman In New Leaked AudioThe new audio comes from a woman who accused Tate of rape back in 2013.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeAndrew Tate Ordered To Remain In Prison On Rape & Trafficking ChargesIn a new hearing, a judge extended the Tate brothers' prison stay.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAndrew Tate Allegedly Branded Women With "Owned By Tate" TattoosNew reports claim Tate inked his alleged victims in places that could clearly be seen while they performed sex acts on video.By Erika Marie
- GossipAndrew Tate Case: 11 Luxury Cars Worth Millions SeizedThe controversial social media influencer remains incarcerated on charges related to sex trafficking & abusing 6 women.By Erika Marie
- GossipAndrew Tate & His Brother Arrested For Human Trafficking: ReportThey have been under investigation since the Spring in connection with the kidnapping of 2 women.By Erika Marie