Andrew Tate & Brother Tristan Reflect On Release From House Arrest

The case of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan has been a vague, shocking, and certainly contentious one. Moreover, accusations against them of sexual assault, trafficking, and abuse shook the pop culture world, splitting people into staunch deniers and unsurprised critics who already expressed disgust at their online behavior and often misogynistic and bigoted worldview. Still, the case itself doesn’t make it any easier to navigate. Furthermore, the two were held under investigation in prison for a couple of months before an official indictment and set of charges came through. As such, even for those in strong opposition to their actions, their court process has been a murky one.

However, now they are both free to roam wherever they want (as long as it’s within Romania), as a judge ruled in favor of their appeal to end their house arrest. They both took to “X” (formerly Twitter) to express their joy- and try to incite detractors in the process. “After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home,” Andrew Tate wrote, although if we count it since his December arrest, it’s been about eight months in total, but let’s not get lost in details. “After 15 million euro of asset seizures. After an [indictment] based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania. Now. To the Mosque. Alhamdulillah.”

Andrew & Tristan Tate Celebrate (Slight) Freedom

“Judges have release me from house arrest,” Tristan Tate expressed in his own tweet. “It doesn’t matter how many fake screenshots haters share on X. Imagine having spent 2 years running an account showing old videos saying I’m ‘guilty.’ Losers. Justice is justice. The law is the law. Evidence is evidence. I am free.”

Meanwhile, this case is far from over, with a trial on the way after a full indictment. Most likely, the brothers will continue to rile up their supporters and spread their narrative while prosecutors and victims share theirs. It’s not going to be a clean or pretty process, but hopefully justice is served. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on the Tate brothers.

