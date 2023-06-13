The investigation into Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan based on allegations of abuse and human trafficking continues to develop slowly but surely, as officials are still piecing potential evidence together. Now, the pair learned that authorities expanded their charges. To elaborate, Romanian prosecutors investigating the Tates now seek charges of human trafficking in continued form rather than as separate counts. On Tuesday (June 13), the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) summoned them and the press to reveal such developments. Despite victim testimonies and official arrests, they continue to deny any and all accused wrongdoing.

Furthermore, DICOT stated that these new charges reflect discovery of a “more serious crime” than the investigation originally suggested. In addition, they have added another victim to the case, which involves another testimony and layer to explore in the legal process. This means that this investigation reflects the allegations of at least over six women brought forth against Andrew Tate and Tristan. However, the fact that no official indictment or trial came forward in the past few months makes this case remain a mystery.

Authorities Expand Andrew Tate’s Charged To Continued Human Trafficking

For those unaware, the Tate brothers faced an investigation when Romanian authorities apprehended them in December of 2022. Furthermore, they remained in Romanian jail until their removal into house arrest in late March of the following year. Both built large followings, particularly Andrew, for their commentary, which many criticize for its bigoted views on women and other social norms. Regardless of your take on their views, the legal purview of this arrest remains hard to fathom given the lack of trial or official charge. The investigation itself seems to have taken a long time to process, but their continued misogynistic takes and condemnations of “the woke agenda” don’t make it any harder to believe.

Still, thought and action are two separate entities, at least for now while the public (and the Tate brothers, for that matter) remain in the dark on the investigation. Romanian law states that they could face up to ten years in prison for trafficking adults if convicted. Prosecutors may bring them to court at some point in June, or at least that’s what many expect. For the latest news and updates on Andrew Tate, keep checking in with HNHH.

