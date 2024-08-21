Andrew Tate's Home Raided Amid Allegations That He And His Brother Trafficked Minors

Andrew Tate is under fire yet again.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are controversial figures in the online space. Overall, it is easy to see why this is the case. They have been known to make racist, misogynistic, and transphobic comments on their platforms. Moreover, they were arrested back in 2022 on suspicions of sex trafficking. They were in jail for quite some time, although they were eventually released and are now awaiting a trial. Throughout all of this, they have maintained their innocence.

On Wednesday, the brothers were raided by DIICOT which is Romania's anti-organized crime agency. During the raid, the organization was allegedly looking for evidence of sex trafficking and sexual contact with minors. They were also looking for any evidence of money laundering. Overall, these are very strong allegations. As you can imagine, his legal team has already acknowledged the raid, maintaining that the Tate's are innocent.

Andrew Tate Investigated

“Although the charges in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering," Tate's spokesperson said, according to The New York Post. Moving forward, only time will tell whether or not any new charges are filed against the brothers. DIICOT is expected to have a conference about their supposed findings. Needless to say, more details are on the horizon. However, this is unlikely to actually sway the Tate fandom. His fans have been staunch defenders of him, regardless of any allegations or alleged evidence that has been brought forward.