Adin Ross Apologizes To Andrew Tate For Getting Him Arrested

Adin Ross has apologized to Andrew Tate, saying he "felt really bad" for "f-cking up" in a way that saw Tate re-arrested. Ross had inadvertently revealed on stream that Tate had told him that he was "planning to leave Romania and not come back". This reached the Romanian authorities, who detained Tate for attempting to violate the conditions of his pre-trial release. However, Ross also noted that Tate had forgiven him and wanted the streamer to come to Romania to collaborate on some content.

Tate is currently facing trial for rape and human trafficking charges in Romania. He is currently under house arrest after successfully appealing his prison stay. However, Tate also faces several arrest warrants for rape in his home county of Great Britain. This would mean that to "never go back" to either nation, Tate would have to reach the sovereign soil of a nation that does not hold an extradition treaty with either the UK or Romania.

Adin Ross Continues Playboi Carti Feud, Calls "Ketamine" "Trash"

Elsewhere, Adin Ross has continued his feud with Playboi Carti. calling the rapper's new single, "Ketamine", "trash". Furthermore, the controversial streamer said the song was "damage control" after Ross leaked security footage of their recent stream together. Carti is yet to respond to Ross' callout, and it is unlikely that he will do so. Ross is someone that the hip-hop community appears to marginally tolerate on a good day. Rappers are more likely drawn to his audience, and large financial backing, more than anything else.

Ross has been heated ever since Carti made a brief 15-minute cameo on his stream. Furthermore, Ross claims he was "scammed" as Stake, the owner of the Kick streaming platform Ross is signed to, reportedly paid $2M to land the Carti cameo. However, many fans have sided with Carti, saying that the song is good and Ross has become "boring". Furthermore, some fans went as far as to accuse Ross of clouting chasing as he continues to beef with multiple rappers.

