Playboi Carti Fans React With Glee As "Ketamine" Seemingly Meets Expectations

Playboi Carti has been teasing fans with a new album for well over a year at this point. However, he has yet to actually release it. In fact, he seems to be hinting at a 2024 release for an album that is supposed to be called I Am Music. A few months ago, he dropped five singles in succession but didn't go beyond that. Moreover, he refused to put the songs on any streaming platforms. This has subsequently annoyed fans, who now have to go to YouTube to listen to the songs.

Throughout the last couple of weeks, Carti fans have lamented about just how directionless his rollout has been. With no new songs since January, fans were getting restless. Thankfully, on Tuesday night, Carti turned the tides and dropped a brand new banger called "Ketamine." This new track clocks in just under two minutes in length. However, it is a punchy banger that has mobilized the Carti fanbase on social media. Below, you can find the music video for the new song, which was first posted to Instagram.

Playboi Carti Drops "Ketamine"

This song features Carti's new deep voice, and there is definitely a lot of energy here. As you can see in the tweets down below, fans are loving the new track. Sure, there are some detractors, but that has always been the case with Carti. He is a polarizing artist, and sometimes, that leads to some arguments on social media. That said, fans are hoping that an album gets announced soon. Otherwise, it could be a very long few months for Carti fans, who have been played with enough.

Carti Continues To Shine

