Playboi Carti's New Mask Sparks Accusations Of Copying Slipknot

Playboi Carti has always had eclectic influences by rap standards. His 2020 album Whole Lotta Red introduced a number of new styles to mainstream hip-hop and inspired the style of numerous rappers who have emerged since. One of those influences Carti has cited in the past is Kanye West. West has become pretty synonymous with wearing various masks out in public. Sometimes that's full face ski masks and other times it's simpler hockey masks. But recently video of Carti spotting an even more elaborate face covering began to make the rounds online.

In a backstage video originally taken last month, the rapper is sporting a full black mask with silver studs. Though the mask may look brand new to many rap fans, metal listeners in the comments knew exactly what it reminded them of. "Bro think he Slipknot" one of the top comments on the post reads, referencing the iconic metal outfit who perform in elaborate masks. The comments even featured more specific references to who the mask reminded fans of. "Lil bro is NOT Chris Fehn" and "Blud thinks he's Chris Fehn from Slipknot" two other comments read. Check out the video of his elaborate new mask below.

Read More: Playboi Carti Reveals DMs With Vince Staples

Playboi Carti's Mask Has Fans Thinking Slipknot

Earlier this year and dating back into last year, Playboi Carti dropped a handful of new singles. The tracks were seemingly just loose cuts which were uploaded to YouTube with DIY music videos. While the new material did click with some fans, many are still waiting for more formal releases from the rapper.

Earlier this week, DJ Akademiks teased that Carti might have some new material on the way. While the promise left fans excited, many didn't believe him. Carti is known for announcing things that he doesn't follow-up on in the past. What do you think of Playboi Carti's new mask? Do you think the comparisons to Slipknot are justified? Do you think he's biting from the legendary metal band's visual style? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti: Relationship Timeline

[Via]