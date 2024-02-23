Playboi Carti Confronted By Fan Pleading For New Music

It's no secret that Playboi Carti's fans are starving for new music. The rapper hasn't officially dropped anything in more than 3 years since he surprise unleashed Whole Lotte Red on fans in 2020. Starting last year and leading into January Carti dropped a series of tracks onto YouTube with accompanying DIY music videos. The tracks never made their way to streaming and it's been more than a month since a new one dropped. The silence has led fans who were expecting an album to think the tracks may have just been throwaways after all.

One of those fans who is craving new material got the chance to express themselves to Carti directly. In a bizarre new video shared to social media Carti is surprisingly comfortable letting a fan get up close and personal with him. The fan in question is leaning their forehead up against Carti's pleading with him to release new music soon. Fans in the comments were surprised by the rapper's willingness to be yelled at. Some even jumped to the conclusion that it was because he was out of his right mind during the interaction. "I know people claim that these rappers don’t do the drugs that they rappers, but he’s living proof that he’s snorting the lines" one of the top comments on the post reads. Check out the strange video below.

Read More: Playboi Carti Reveals DMs With Vince Staples

Playboi Carti's Bizarre Fan Interaction

One of the few places Carti has popped up as a featured artist in the past few years was alongside The Weeknd and Madonna on the track "Popular." The song landed on the soundtrack for The Weeknd's HBO show The Idol and also managed to spend a few months on the Hot 100. Earlier this week the song finally got an official music video featuring all three artists portraying their own brands of glitz and glamour.

What do you think of the strange video of Playboi Carti being yelled at by a fan? Do you think it's a sign he might be on drugs? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti: Relationship Timeline

[Via]