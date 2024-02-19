Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti: Relationship Timeline

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s relationship raised eyebrows from the very beginning. Even though they are no longer together, that hasn’t stopped them from making headlines. Between the age difference, to their subsequently volatile co-parenting, their relationship has been filled with significant problems. Azalea in particular has called Carti out on numerous occassions, especially for his alleged lack of parental involvement. Moreover, she never misses an opportunity to roast him. It’s been a while since they called it quits, but it looks like there’s still some bad blood left. Nonetheless, let’s take a look at the timeline of their relationship, which has been anything but ordinary.

2018-2019: A Swift Beginning

The musical artists first met in September 2018 when Carti was touring overseas, and soon started dating. They also took no time in pushing their relationship to the next stage, as they moved in together in December. Oddly enough, some social media users speculated that Iggy Azalea was dating Playboi Carti for his money. However, she quickly shot them down when she bought her boyfriend a brand-new Lamborghini for Christmas. Nonetheless, a major issue for fans was the seven-year age gap between the two, with Iggy being the older one.

In a 2019 interview with The Fader, Carti spoke on why the couple had not yet made any music together. “Our relationship is strictly personal,” he said. “That’s a whole ‘nother thing. I support everything she does.” By June 2019, Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea began to spark engagement rumors. Specifically, Iggy was spotted donning a ring adorned with a massive emerald centerpiece, surrounded by diamonds. However, neither artist denied nor confirmed the rumors.

June-July 2020: Iggy And Carti Go Through Changes

2020 brought both joy and challenges for the couple. By April, they were rumored to have welcomed a child together. However, Iggy didn’t confirm the reports, until two months later when she revealed that she indeed gave birth to a son. “I have a son,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

She continued by insisting she wanted to make his life private. However, she made it clear that “he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.” Despite the public announcement, she did not reveal the child’s name. Moreover, the father of her baby was also unknown to the general public. Subsequently, Iggy Azalea revealed her son’s name to be Onyx, in an audio recording titled "Amethyst & Onyx."

October 2020: “Lost A Real 1”

Amid the pandemic and the demands of new parenthood, Iggy Azalea and Playboy Carti faced challenges that strained their relationship. Reports of a breakup surfaced when the “Fancy” rapper took to her Instagram story to announce that she is single. Furthermore, she claimed she would be raising her son, Onyx, alone. “You lost a real 1,” she wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone…. What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”

Shockingly, just a few days later, she retracted her statement and clarified that Carti was indeed a part of her son’s life. “Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son's father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” she wrote. Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”

December 25, 2020: Chaos For Christmas

Playboi Carti celebrated his Christmas holiday with his fans by releasing his album Whole Lotta Red. He was also spotted at his album release party in Atlanta. However, things took a turn when Iggy Azalea went on a long rant on Twitter (now X) about spending the holiday alone with her son. Not only did she express hurt at being alone for Christmas, but she also accused Carti of cheating on her.

In the now-deleted tweets, she wrote: “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.”

Iggy Azalea also accused Carti of trying to abandon her and their son Onyx, and not signing the boy’s birth certificate as his father. Along with a picture of Onyx’s birth certificate, she wrote: “I had Onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time. And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted. On some weirdo shit, he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He’s 9 months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name. Imagine how trash you are to do this to your first born son.”

December 26-27, 2020: Playboi Carti And Iggy Azalea Reconcile

Following the aftermath of Iggy’s Christmas bombshell, Playboi Carti immediately tried to make things right. He subsequently posted on Twitter that he took Onyx to the studio and spent some quality time with him. The next day, Iggy shared with the world that she and Carti had discussed their family matters, and he had promised to change for the better. While some fans immediately celebrated that the two had reconciled and were back together, the “Black Widow” rapper clarified that they were not back together.

She wrote: “Girl I said he’s being accountable and we are giving him a chance to do right by his son – Not a chance to do right by me, ain’t no take backs on that! We done. Forever. Ever. Everrrr. Never everrr. Again. No. Nope. Fuck no.”

2023 - Present: Co-Parenting Baby Onyx

In February 2023, Iggy joined model Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast, High Low With EmRata. There she opened up about why she really left Playboi Carti. In an unexpected twist, she claimed that she left the relationship to protect her son Onyx. “My father and my mother had such a volatile relationship that I wish I had seen less of it,” she began. “And so that was what happened to me in that moment that I had on that day. I was like, 'I will never let my son see this,' because I don't want him to see someone talk to me this way too, because I don't want him to ever learn this, I don't want him to be exposed to this.”

In December, Carti released a documentary titled Dear O, and the film chronicled the time he spent with his son Onyx. However, Iggy took to Twitter once again to drop a sarcastic tweet, hinting that Carti does not spend a lot of time with their son. She wrote: “It’s cool how you fit damn near every visit into just one video. Talented!” Nonetheless, by January 2024, the “Magnolia” rapper treated his fans to an endearing picture of his young son.

