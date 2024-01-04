Playboi Carti's "Antagonist Tour" Dates Seemingly Postponed

Playboi Carti is known to keep fans waiting, and it appears as though his eagerly-anticipated Antagonist tour is no exception. The hitmaker already moved the tour, which was originally scheduled to begin in September of 2023, with shows running in February of this year. Now, it appears as though he's delaying select dates once again. The website for Orlando's Kia Center claims his January 25 performance has been postponed, and a rescheduled date is not yet listed.

At the time of writing, this is the only show officially listed as postponed, but all prior tour dates have been removed from Playboi Carti's website. The postponed Florida date may simply be a one-off thing, however, fans have been quick to express disappointment over continued delays on social media. While some are hoping that this is nothing but a false alarm, many can't help but expect the worst.

Playboi Carti's Orlando Show Postponed

Of course, the news also has fans wondering what this means for Playboi Carti's upcoming album. The album, believed to be titled I Am Music or Music, is expected to drop sometime this month. This information comes from DJ Akademiks, who shared a Tweet revealing the rumored release window in December. He also called the project "the greatest thing you ever heard." For now, fans can only wait to hear more about Playboi Carti's tour, as well as the album.

Luckily, the Atlanta native has dropped a few bangers to keep fans occupied in the meantime. In recent weeks he's unveiled "2024," "H00DBYAIR," "Over," and more. Most recently, he teamed up with Travis Scott for "BACKR00MS," which earned the praise of the Cactus Jack founder, Kanye West, and even Ice Spice. What do you think of Playboi Carti seemingly postponing dates on his Anatagonist Tour? Will you be getting tickets to catch him live? Are you looking forward to his upcoming album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

