Playboi Carti Promises More New Music If Fans Continue Streaming

Playboi Carti's eagerly-anticipated album rollout is finally underway, and fans are antsier than ever to hear what the hitmaker has up his sleeve. Last week, Carti unveiled his new song "2024," which features production by Ojivolta, Earl on the Beat, and Kanye West. Before that, he dropped another new track, "Ur The Moon." Listeners have really been enjoying the songs so far, with many even calling them some of his best work yet.

Luckily for them, it seems as though there's a very good chance that Playboi Carti will be releasing more new music in the near future. Recently, he took to social media to urge fans to continue streaming "2024" and his other music, revealing that there could be a major reward for doing so. "Keep streaming," a message posted on his Instagram Story reads, "I'll drop another."

Playboi Carti Teases Another Drop On Instagram

It's safe to say that fans with have Carti on repeat over the next few days, in hopes of hearing yet another new track. While it's unclear what exactly he plans to unleash next, the Atlanta native did just preview a new snippet on the Opium Instagram account. In a clip, he's seen spitting alongside Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely, giving fans a taste of what's to come. Of course, some supporters are questioning whether or not he'll actually follow through with his promise and drop something new, as they've been waiting for his next project for quite some time.

Regardless, fans are looking forward to hearing what Carti has in store for them come January. What do you think of Playboi Carti promising to drop more music if fans keep streaming? Are you looking forward to hearing more from Playboi Carti? What do you think he'll drop next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

