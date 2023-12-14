Playboi Carti Changes Up His Sound Again With Secretive Track "Ur The Moon"

Playboi Carti is an artist who is known for neglecting to drop music. Overall, he ends up scrapping releases due to leaks. He may just be the most leaked artist in hip-hop right now. Ultimately, this is why Whole Lotta Red took so long to come out. As for his new album, it remains to be seen when he will drop. Although DJ Akademiks recently revealed the album would come out in January, no one actually knows for sure. However, Carti is definitely getting his fans' hopes up thanks to a recent string of social media photo dumps.

Over the weekend, Carti surprised by fans by dropping a song and music video on his Finsta. The burner Instagram account is mostly private to fans, and only a few caught a glimpse of the track. Subsequently, a few days later, the video ended up on YouTube, and here we are. The track in question is called "Ur The Moon" and it features that new version of Carti in which he delivers a deep voice. In fact, even the production choice is a bit different for him. One might say there is a heavy hyperpop influence here.

Read More: Nardwuar Lists Playboi Carti Among Dream Interviews

Playboi Carti Experiments

Regardless, Carti does sound great on this song. He weaves through the beat quite nicely, and while this is a change of pace for him, he finds the pocket with ease. It seems like he wants to deviate from the punk-inspired bangers from Whole Lotta Red. Ultimately, this switch-up in sound may not be super interesting for some. However, to others, including his diehard fans, this has been a great new artistic focus. Only time will tell whether or not he stays with this sound. Furthermore, it still remains to be seen whether or not he actually drops his project.

Let us know what you think of this new sound, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Leaked Snippets Tease Deep-Voiced Playboi Carti