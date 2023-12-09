Playboi Carti Shouts Out The Weeknd For Promoting His Rollout: "U Got Family"

Playboi Carti's album rollout is fully underway, and that means he's more online, grateful, and excited than ever. Moreover, he's shared a lot of people shouting him out on social media, whether it be fellow artists, fans, industry folks, and the like. The latest to promote the "Pull Up" rapper's new material is The Weeknd, who shared Carti's new song and music video on his Instagram Story. Whatever I AM MUSIC ends up being (most likely an album), the culture is incredibly excited for it. He also shared reactions and promotions from Travis Scott, Ken Carson, NAV, and more, and even shared an unanswered DM to Frank Ocean about when he's going to drop.

"You don't need promotion when u got family 00X0," Playboi Carti wrote when reposting Abel Tesfaye's shout-out of this new song. Furthermore, this is a new snippet entirely, and is not the one that he shared just hours before that is a bit more aggressive. Rather, this track is a more woozy and dark offering from the Atlanta rage pioneer, with a delivery more akin to his more measured moments on Whole Lotta Red, which is most of what defined Die Lit. As such, we already have various things pointing us in the direction of various past aesthetics of his that he will probably develop even further.

With this frenetic and unexpectedly consistent online activity in mind, we're sure that Playboi Carti will have more for us as the wait for his next album draws on. So far, it's proved to be a successful experiment, especially paired with other unbelievable musical miracles like a Frank Ocean snippet that came out around the same time. Is it possible that these two notoriously offline, mystique-shrouded, and tease-heavy artists coordinated to address their absence at the same time? It's possible, but that also might just be the head-canon talking, even though that picture of their DMs surely made many people's hearts skip a beat.

Regardless, what do you think of this new song and how fellow music superstars have promoted it? Are you looking forward to this new January release or was the wait too long for you to keep any hype? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Playboi Carti and The Weeknd.

