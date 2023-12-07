Frank Ocean Previews Unreleased Track

Earlier today, Frank Ocean hopped on social media to preview some upcoming music. In a new clip posted on his Instagram Story, he's seen in a recording studio, grooving to an unreleased track. He didn't share any details of when listeners can expect the project, but gave them a taste of what's to come nonetheless.

The preview follows another snippet recently shared by the Long Beach native last month, which led to plenty of fan speculation. The minute-long audio-only clip, unveiled in November, led listeners to believe that he could have a new full-length offering on the horizon, which he appeared to confirm during his controversial Coachella set in April.

Read More: Andre 3000 Recalls Playing Frank Ocean & Tyler The Creator His New Album

Frank Ocean Teases New Music On IG

He reflected on the 2020 passing of his brother Ryan, noting how his life has changed since his death. “It’s been so long. Everybody talks about how long it’s been. 'It’s been so long, it’s been so long,'" he said onstage. "But I have missed you... I want to talk about why I’m here, because it’s not because of a new album. It’s because — not that there’s not a new album… but there’s not right now. Chill, chill, chill. No, it’s not right now.” Some fans even theorized that he'd drop something new ahead of his appearance at the festival, however, they were left disappointed.

Listeners can only hope that this latest snippet indicates that he'll drop sometime in the near future. Elsewhere on his story, Frank Ocean promoted his BLONDED website, which currently boasts some new soccer apparel. He also shared a shot of some restocked Blonde vinyl available for purchase, as well as a clip of him and a baby playing with a synth. What do you think of Frank Ocean's latest snippet? How is it sounding so far? Are you looking forward to hearing the full track? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Frank Ocean Teases Fans With New Music On Instagram Story

[Via]