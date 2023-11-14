Andre 3000 Recalls Playing Frank Ocean & Tyler The Creator His New Album

Andre 3000 says that he played his highly-anticipated upcoming album, New Blue Sun, for Frank Ocean and Tyler The Creator. Speaking with NPR about the project, the Outkast rapper recalled taking a trip to Tyler's house, where Ocean happened to stop by as well.

Andre explained that he wanted to get an idea of how fans would react to the new music, so he went to Tyler. He told NPR: "I wanted to see how a younger audience would perceive it... I reached out to Tyler [the Creator] for him to check it out and I went to his house. Frank [Ocean] just happened to drop by [too]..."

Andre 3000 Spotted In New York City

From there, he detailed how both artists responded to the album: "Tyler was staring at this thing that he has in his house… he's a fan of travel suitcases and so he has a wall of like travel suitcases. And he was like, 'Man, I've been trying to figure out how to configure these like Louis suitcases.' And he was listening to one of the songs and he was like, 'It sounds like you're chasing a butterfly through a garden and I figured it out. It helped me to figure out how to do this.' And I think Frank pointed out one of his favorite tracks out of the three." He added: "And I was just happy to hear that, 'cause I respect them as musicians. Like new energy; they're going for it, man. So I really respect their opinions. I play it for my homies. I play it for friends, play it for artists, directors — just to see their reaction more than anything. So I was just happy with what I was getting."

Andre 3000 Plays His Album For Tyler The Creator & Frank Ocean

André 3000 on playing his new album for Frank Ocean & Tyler, the Creator at Tyler's house 🙏 "I wanted to see how a younger audience would perceive it... I reached out to Tyler [the Creator] for him to check it out and I went to his house. "Frank [Ocean] just happened to drop… pic.twitter.com/39Z5uWVWF1 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 14, 2023

Andre 3000 is planning to release New Blue Sun on Friday, November 17. Be on the lookout for further updates on the long-awaited solo debut of the Outkast rapper on HotNewHipHop.

