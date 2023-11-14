Andre 3000 To Drop Solo Album “New Blue Sun” On Friday, But There’s A Catch

Andre 3000 is easily one of the most beloved artists in the history of hip-hop. His output with Outkast is simply legendary. Overall, there are those who believe he has the greatest flow of all time. Furthermore, some believe he could have been the GOAT rapper had he actually dropped a solo album. With Andre never dropping that aforementioned album, some felt like it was one of those things that we would never get. After all, he has had plenty of opportunities over the years.

However, it seems like the rapper is, indeed, going to be dropping something soon. In fact, he is going to be dropping an album called New Blue Sun on Friday, November 17th. That's right, folks, the album is coming out this week. Unfortunately, there is a catch here that will disappoint rap fans. As NPR states: "One thing it is not, however, is a rap record: No bars, no beats, no sub-bass. André doesn't sing on this joint, either. What he does do is play flute, and plenty of it — contrabass flute, Mayan flutes, bamboo flutes — along with other digital wind instruments."

Andre 3000 Surprises Everyone

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Andre 3000 performs onstage at 2016 ONE Musicfest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

There are going to be eight instrumental tracks here, and the song titles are pretty lengthy and filled with irony. For instance, he has a song called "I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time." So there you have it, Three Stacks is dropping a project, but he will not rap and he will not sing. Regardless, you love to see someone pouring all of their creativity into a passion project.

