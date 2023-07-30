Andre 3000, Chance The Rapper, And Vic Mensa Link Up At Crawford-Spence Jr. Fight

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. battled it out yesterday (July 29) in Vegas to determine who would become the new undisputed welterweight champion of today. Crawford took home his fourth belt, fulfilling his dreams of becoming a world champion. “It means everything because of who I took the belts from,” Crawford explained following his win.

There were a few celebrity guests in the audience, posing for some photos after the match. Chance the Rapper, Andre 3000, and Vic Mensa were photographed together, looking to be in good spirits following the fight. Chance even shared a clip alongside Crawford, hyping him up after the win. “I’m with the world champ man,” he says in the clip, “This a bad man right here, look at all these belts!“

Read More: Andre 3000 Net Worth 2023: What Is The Outkast Icon Worth?

Chance The Rapper Praises Terence Crawford

Chance The Rapper with Terrance Crawford, Andre 3000 & Vic Mensa after the fight 🥊 pic.twitter.com/pJ4xuVnWIY — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 30, 2023

The trio weren’t the only notable musicians in attendance yesterday. Eminem graced the stage to perform his hit “Lose Yourself” as Crawford stepped into the ring. Earlier this week, the new champion put the word out on Twitter that he was on the hunt for an artist to perform some live walkout music for him, calling on Eminem by name. “Ay, you know what I was thinking — crazy sh*t — it’d be dope to have like Eminem walk me out or something like that,” he wrote. “I don’t think he ever walked nobody out.” Eminem was on board right away, replying, “This is 2 crazy.!!! You r 1 of my favorite boxers rn!”

“They talked bad about me,” Crawford said after the fight, “They said I wasn’t good enough and I couldn’t beat these welterweights. I just kept my head to the sky and kept praying to God that I would get the opportunity to show the world how great Terence Crawford is. Tonight, I believe I showed how great I am.” He continued, “Like I said before, I only dreamed of being a world champion. I’m an overachiever. Nobody believed in me when I was coming up, but I made everybody a believer.“

Read More: Drake Links With Chance The Rapper In Chicago, Reflects On His Journey During Tour

[Via][Via]