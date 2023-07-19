Oscar De La Hoya Backs Terence Crawford To Beat Errol Spence Jr.

It was only a matter of time before Terence Crawford (39-0) and Errol Spence Jr. (28-0) would find their way into the same ring. According to ESPN, sources have confirmed that their showdown will finally take place on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be for the undisputed welterweight title, with a bidirectional rematch clause that the loser can trigger within 30 days of the fight. As a rematch will be likely, a trilogy can be expected if the two men split the first two fights.

Crawford has been bold about this fight in recent weeks. “It is the biggest fight of the year,” the 35-year-old said to TMZ. Furthermore, he added that it could be “the biggest fight in the last 10-plus years!.” Despite this, Crawford was confident of a win. “I’m going to win this fight,” he told TMZ. “And I’m already the best fighter in the world!” For his part, Spence Jr. has also addressed the fight in recent days. “I’m trying to really put a hurting on him. So I feel like this is going to be an action-packed fight. I’m trying to put on the best performance of my career. “I know he gonna try to put on the best performance in his career, and everybody is going to want to tune into this fight,” Spence told Boxing News.

Oscar De La Hoya Weighs In

Oscar De La Hoya is a boxing legend. A multi-time champion and Olympic gold medalist, they are few people in the world more qualified to analyze a fight like Crawford-Spence Jr. TMZ caught up with De La Hoya to get his take on the fight. “I think it is a 50/50 fight,” De La Hoya said. “I like Crawford, I’ve always liked Crawford. I mean, I love Spence, but Crawford has more of the elusive style, more combinations. It’s gonna be a good fight. If Spence wins, he’s gonna knock out Crawford. If Crawford wins, it’ll go to decision.”

Furthermore, Vegas appears to agree with the icon. Crawford is the slight favorite with odds, at the time of writing, of -155 ($1.55 bet = $1 won). Meanwhile, Spence Jr. has odds of +120 ($1 bet = $1.20 won). However, De La Hoya raises a very good point. The duration of this fight is going to go a long way toward determining its winner. Spence Jr. is a knockout specialist, finishing 22 of his 28 fights with a KO. However, the longer the fight lasts, the more Crawford can rack up those all-important judges’ points. However, Crawford also has 30 KOs in 39 fights. There is every chance that he could end the fight early as well.

