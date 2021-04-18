Oscar De La Hoya
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Backs Terence Crawford To Beat Errol Spence Jr.The boxing legend weighed in on the upcoming fight of the century.By Ben Mock
- SportsOscar De La Hoya's Reason For Absence After Ryan Garcia LossOscar De La Hoya gives good reason for absence during Ryan Garcia post-fight press conference.By Tyler Reed
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Denies Sexually Assaulting Former Co-Worker: ReportThe woman reportedly claims that she endured "severe physical and emotional damage."By Erika Marie
- MMAOscar De La Hoya Says He Wants To Put Beef With Dana White To RestOscar De La Hoya says he's done beefing with Dana White.By Cole Blake
- SportsJake Paul Responds To Oscar De La HoyaJake Paul still has a lot to prove in the boxing world.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Serves Up Massive Jake Paul Hot TakeOscar De La Hoya has high hopes for the controversial boxer.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Singles Out Floyd Mayweather While Detailing Comeback PlansOscar De La Hoya wants that Floyd rematch.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Open To Oscar De La Hoya Fight On One ConditionFloyd Mayweather appears to be down for a rematch.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Reveals COVID Diagnosis From Hospital, Delays Comeback FightHe was set to return to the ring on September 11 in a fight against UFC champion Viktor Belfort.By Erika Marie
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Reveals He Was Raped By An Older Woman At 13-Years-OldOscar De La Hoya says he was raped by an older woman at 13-years-old.By Cole Blake
- SportsOscar De La Hoya's Next Opponent RevealedOscar De La Hoya will be back in the ring in September.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCanelo Alvarez & Oscar De La Hoya Go After Each Other On IGThese two clearly don't like each other anymore.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGeorges St-Pierre Reacts To Dana White Shutting Down Oscar De La Hoya FightGeorges St-Pierre wishes things could have gone differently.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Calls Dana White A "Little Bitch," Vows To Fight HimDana White recently put the kibosh on a fight between Oscar De La Hoya and Georges St-Pierre.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Reportedly Ruined Massive GSP Vs. Oscar De La Hoya FightGeorges St-Pierre was reportedly going to get a "big payday" for a boxing match against Oscar De La Hoya.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Roasted After Appearing Coked Out During Triller BroadcastOscar De La Hoya was definitely vibing during the broadcast.By Alexander Cole