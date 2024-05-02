Canelo Alvarez Gets In Heated Exchange With Oscar De La Hoya

Things got very heated between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De la Hoya in Vegas. Ahead of Canelo’s boxing match against Jaimie Munguia, the current boxing champ and boxing legend De la Hoya almost came to blows during the press conference. Before Canelo Alvarez's championship bout, Oscar De La Hoya and Alvarez had to be separated after comments were made that Alvarez did not appreciate. De La Hoya began by throwing direct jabs at Alvarez during his speech at the press conference. Canelo had previously fought under De la Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions organization. Álvarez did not appreciate the barbs and started barking back.

The two boxing icons had previously collaborated for years as fighters and promoters, but their relationship ended badly, and there is still some bad blood between them. Before Canelo’s outburst, De la Hoya said, “There were times my work wasn't my priority based on my mental health which I neglected for so long but that doesn't change the fact that Golden Boy built Canelo Alvarez, period." He doubled down on his assertion, saying, "The company you fought under for decades has always had one name, and it's mine, so put some f***ing respect on it."

Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De la Hoya Separated At Oress Conference

Canelo Alvarez shouted out after De la Hoya’s comments saying, "He's a f***ing asshole. That's what I say. He's a f***ing asshole. He tries to get attention for him, not Munguia. He's a f***ing asshole. He steals [from his] fighters. F***ing p***y. Motherf****r." The two then had to be separated as Canelo got up from his seat and approached Oscar. Oscar De la Hoya then went back to his seat and sat down as the situation calmed down.

Alvarez is the undisputed super middleweight champion and holds a 60-2-2 record with 39 KOs. he will face off against Jaimie Munguia. Canelo most recently defeated Jermell Charlo in September. Munguía is undefeated and holds a 43-0 record with 34 KOs. It is not going to be an easy fight for Canelo. Munguia is a Golden Boy fighter, making the drama in the ring reflect the drama that has taken place outside of it. Overall, it should be an exciting boxing match.

