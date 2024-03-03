Jake Paul Calls Out Canelo Alvarez After Latest Boxing win

Jake Paul took aim at Canelo Alvarez after beating Ryan Bourland with a first-round TKO in Puerto Rico. "Hey, Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it. I'm repping Puerto Rico; you're repping Mexico. So, it's Puerto Rico versus Mexico," Paul said. It's not the first time that Paul (9-1) has called out Alvarez (60-2-2). However, Canelo told the YouTuber-turned-boxer to "stay in his lane" the last time Paul made such a challenge.

However, Paul's MVP event in his adopted island home was not all good news. MVP was forced to scrap Amanda Serrano's Puerto Rican homecoming just minutes before the fight was meant to begin. Serrano was deemed unfit to fight due to an eye injury sustained on Friday. "She wanted to fight, but the doctor didn't allow her to fight, because of the problem in the left eye. I assume the fight will be rescheduled and we will sanction the fight," WBO President Paco Valcarcel said. MVP offered full refunds and promised to pay out Serrano's opponent's purse.

Jake Paul Signs Boxer After Viral Confrontation

Elsewhere, Paul signed Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat to his MVP label after their viral confrontation earlier this week. The two men had to be separated after Goyat pulled up on Paul in Puerto Rico, with footage of the incident quickly spreading online. Goyat is has repeatedly held the WBC Asia title and has been calling out Paul online for months. It's now clear that the confrontation was staged to precede Goyat signing with MVP.

"I'm truly honored to be the newest member of the Most Valuable Promotions family. MVP has been making waves in the boxing world, particularly with its commitment to showcasing and uplifting women in the sport since 2021. In just 2.5 years, MVP has organized some of the world's most significant boxing events, and I'm excited to work with MVP to elevate the status of professional boxing in India and bring attention to boxers from India globally," Goyat said. The fighter, who was the first Indian fighter to be ranked by the WBC, is currently 18-4 in his career.

