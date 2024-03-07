Jake Paul To Fight Mike Tyson In Netflix "Boxing Mega Event"

Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson in a boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and streamed live on Netflix. The streaming platform announced the July fight on social media to the surprise of the sporting world. The fight, which will likely be fought as an exhibition match, comes in the midst of Paul taking his boxing career more seriously. The last time that Tyson fought was an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr in November 2020.

“Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history. Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix," said Gabe Spitzer, VP of Sports Nonfiction at Netflix. The event will be the latest sports offering from the streaming giant. There has been previously been the Netflix Slam for tennis and the Netflix Cup for an F1/PGA crossover.

However, Tyson is not the only boxing legend Paul is coming for. Paul took aim at Canelo Alvarez after beating Ryan Bourland with a first-round TKO in Puerto Rico. "Hey, Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it. I'm repping Puerto Rico; you're repping Mexico. So, it's Puerto Rico versus Mexico," Paul said. It's not the first time that Paul (9-1) has called out Alvarez (60-2-2). However, Canelo told the YouTuber-turned-boxer to "stay in his lane" the last time Paul made such a challenge.

However, Paul's MVP event in his adopted island home was not all good news. MVP was forced to scrap Amanda Serrano's Puerto Rican homecoming just minutes before the fight was meant to begin. Serrano was deemed unfit to fight due to an eye injury sustained on Friday. "She wanted to fight, but the doctor didn't allow her to fight, because of the problem in the left eye. I assume the fight will be rescheduled and we will sanction the fight," WBO President Paco Valcarcel said. MVP offered full refunds and promised to pay out Serrano's opponent's purse.

