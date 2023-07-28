Jermell Charlo Drops Massive Bet On Crawford-Spence Jr. Fight

It was only a matter of time before Terence Crawford (39-0) and Errol Spence Jr. (28-0) would find their way into the same ring. According to ESPN, sources have confirmed that their showdown will finally take place on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be for the undisputed welterweight title, with a bidirectional rematch clause that the loser can trigger within 30 days of the fight. As a rematch will be likely, a trilogy can be expected if the two men split the first two fights.

Crawford has been bold about this fight in recent weeks. “It is the biggest fight of the year,” the 35-year-old said to TMZ. Furthermore, he added that it could be “the biggest fight in the last 10-plus years!.” Despite this, Crawford was confident of a win. “I’m going to win this fight,” he told TMZ. “And I’m already the best fighter in the world!” For his part, Spence Jr. has also addressed the fight in recent days. “I’m trying to really put a hurting on him. So I feel like this is going to be an action-packed fight. I’m trying to put on the best performance of my career. “I know he gonna try to put on the best performance in his career, and everybody is going to want to tune into this fight,” Spence told Boxing News.

Jermell Charlo Backs Spence Jr. Big Time

Speaking with TMZ, Jermell Charlo (35-1-1) expressed massive confidence in Spence Jr. to win the fight. He’s so confident that he’s putting down $25,000 on the result. “A solid $25,000. That’s my guy, I really don’t like to go too crazy on betting and stuff, but $25,000 and have fun, you know what I’m saying? Enjoy my night in Vegas and get back home to my family and kids and keep training. I’m on my grind.” Spence Jr. is currently a slight underdog, with +120 odds (Bet $1 to win $1.20). If Spence Jr. wins, Charlo will make $55,000.

Elsewhere in Vegas, TMZ caught up with Shawn Porter (31-4) to get his view on the fight. Porter fought both Crawford and Spence Jr. during his illustrious career, losing to both. “Errol has magnificent technique and Terence is extremely precise — you’re talking about elite versus elite,” Porter noted. As for the result, the retired said it would come down to “Whichever one get there first.”

