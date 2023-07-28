Eminem Could Provide Terence Crawford With A Live Walk-Out

It was only a matter of time before Terence Crawford (39-0) and Errol Spence Jr. (28-0) would find their way into the same ring. According to ESPN, sources have confirmed that their showdown will finally take place on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be for the undisputed welterweight title, with a bidirectional rematch clause that the loser can trigger within 30 days of the fight. As a rematch will be likely, a trilogy can be expected if the two men split the first two fights.

Crawford has been bold about this fight in recent weeks. “It is the biggest fight of the year,” the 35-year-old said to TMZ. Furthermore, he added that it could be “the biggest fight in the last 10-plus years!.” Despite this, Crawford was confident of a win. “I’m going to win this fight,” he told TMZ. “And I’m already the best fighter in the world!” For his part, Spence Jr. has also addressed the fight in recent days. “I’m trying to really put a hurting on him. So I feel like this is going to be an action-packed fight. I’m trying to put on the best performance of my career. “I know he gonna try to put on the best performance in his career, and everybody is going to want to tune into this fight,” Spence told Boxing News. However, Crawford may have a secret ace up his sleeve.

Eminem Responds Positively To Crawford Walk-Out Offer

The Eminem saga began on July 27, when Crawford took to Instagram to muse on a hype walk-out idea. “Ay, you know what I was thinking — crazy shit — it’d be dope to have like Eminem walk me out or something like that,” he said. “I don’t think he ever walked nobody out,” Crawford suggested. Eminem saw the video and responded in the comments section. “This is 2 crazy.!!! You r 1 of my favorite boxers rn!” In turn, Crawford doubled down, “Pull Up Em! Let’s do some legendary shit 🐐 x 🐐.”

It wouldn’t be the first time this month that Eminem made a surprise appearance somewhere. During a concert on The Mathematics Tour in Detroit, Sheeran announced that he wanted to play something for the hometown crowd. And so, he began to play “Lose Yourself”, the Eminien classic. Sheeran got through the first verse just fine. And then seemingly out of nowhere, Eminem appeared on stage rapping. Maybe we’ll see Eminem in Vegas tomorrow tonight.

