Adrien Broner Apologizes To Girlfriend After Hitting On Reporter

Adrien Broner appears to have gotten into some trouble with his girlfriend, Trea’Jure. Speaking with TMZ after the Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr. press conference, Broner took a moment to use the interview as a confessional. “I got into it with my girl, Trea’Jure. I love you [and] I’m sorry.” Broner continued, “I don’t know what happened, I love you. None of these bitches got nothin’ on you. I’ma just be out here jackin’ my dick.”

The incident that led to this mea culpa appears to be an interview that Broner did earlier in the day. During that interview, Broner repeatedly the reporter for her number. Furthermore, if that wasn’t enough of a twist, Trea’Jure seemingly responded on Instagram. “Lmao [I don’t care] about that damn interview! Adrien is single ok. That’s what he’s supposed to do tf. I hope he gets plenty numbers I’m rooting for him.” So are Broner and Trea’Jure even still an item? Who knows. But it’s clear that there’s plenty of drama to be had outside the ring as we count down to the fight of the century.

Broner Drama Adds To Crawford-Spence Jr. Hype

It was only a matter of time before Terence Crawford (39-0) and Errol Spence Jr. (28-0) would find their way into the same ring. According to ESPN, sources have confirmed that their showdown will finally take place on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be for the undisputed welterweight title. However, there is also a bidirectional rematch clause that the loser can trigger within 30 days of the fight. As a rematch will be likely, a trilogy can be expected if the two men split the first two fights.

Crawford has been bold about this fight in recent weeks. “It is the biggest fight of the year,” the 35-year-old said to TMZ. Furthermore, he added that it could be “the biggest fight in the last 10-plus years!.” Despite this, Crawford was confident of a win. “I’m going to win this fight,” he told TMZ. “And I’m already the best fighter in the world!” For his part, Spence Jr. has also addressed the fight in recent days. “I’m trying to really put a hurting on him. So I feel like this is going to be an action-packed fight. I’m trying to put on the best performance of my career. “I know he gonna try to put on the best performance in his career, and everybody is going to want to tune into this fight,” Spence told Boxing News.

